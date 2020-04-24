LEWISTON, Maine — While practicing social distancing the team at Liberation Farms in Lewiston is getting ready for another busy growing season.

"Our people are farmers from back home in Africa and they were wondering how and when they could farm again," said Muhidin Libah, executive director and co-founder of Liberation Farm. "In 2014 we started with 20 farmers. And now we have about 168 farmers."

They grow fresh produce for their own families as well as schools and other programs, and food processors.



"And it's been successful so far,' said Libah.



But they need more land. Right now their operation is pretty spread out.



"Right now the goats are on a piece of property, we have a farm in Lewiston and we have one in Auburn so there's a lot of driving back and forth," said Lana Cannon Dracup, the manager of Liberation Farms.

And that's where the Good Shepherd Food Bank comes in which recently awarded the farm a significant grant.

"$27,500," said Kristen Maile, the president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. “The foodbank works with community organizations to better understand how to really strengthen food security in their community.”



Thanks to this community driven strategies grant they'll also be able to afford more high tunnels to grow flint corn, a grain they use in many of their native recipes.

“It’s going to be awesome and we have to show our appreciation to Good Shepherd Food Bank for making that possible,” said Libah.



Our Feed Maine Telethon is happening May 7th. You can help anytime, here.

RELATED: Bar Harbor Food Pantry continues to help families during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Mainers saying hello to backyard growing during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Donations needed to feed pets during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Feed Maine: hallways and classrooms are filled with food in Wiscasset