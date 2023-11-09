Lobster roll lunch for commercial truck drivers being held Monday on I-95 in Kittery

Between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., any truck driver in Maine and their family members are invited to the lunch. Maine State Police troopers will also be there to speak with truckers about their jobs. The agency said it would not be conducting inspections at this event.

"We are welcoming anybody who holds a CDL to come through and have a lunch with us. Many meet a state trooper, the guys that are inspecting your vehicle on the regular occasion. If you have any questions, there will be a couple [troopers] on hand there to answer them for you. We welcome anybody who holds a commercial driver vehicle to drive on through, have a lobster roll with us, appreciate Maine, appreciate each other, and just share some camaraderie," Fernald said.