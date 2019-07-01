Struggles and challengers often teach us important life lessons. A cancer diagnosis taught Amanda Schweitzer that it's okay to ask for help.

"Cancer treatment is so, it's such a long and hard process," says Schweitzer, "And multi-layered. There are so many things that are going on that it's really hard to do it all by yourself. There's just no way you can do it by yourself." And so, she was forced to relent, and allow her friends and family to make meals for her, take her to appointments, and send her cards and gifts.

In the process, Schweitzer says she learned that, "Accepting help helps the helper." She explains, "I know that my family members and friends and acquaintances and even people I don't even know, they want to help me in some way, and accepting their gracious help is allowing them to be part of my care."