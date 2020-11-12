Boxes of Joy help to fight food insecurity

High school junior Grace Davie teamed up with the Sanford Backpack Program to gift essential items to food insecure people this holiday season.

SANFORD, Maine — Families in Sanford struggling with food insecurity were received a box of Christmas joy Thursday.

Through the Sanford Backpack Program, which helps food-insecure families get the essentials, Junior Grace Davie came up with a Christmas themed initiative. 30 volunteers, 20 students, and over 800 participants helped Davie make it happen over the past month.

Participants were given a fully wrapped box at the beginning of November, along with a list of suggested items to fill it with. Items ranging from holiday cookie mix to deodorant and shampoo.

Davies's original goal was to pass out 100 Boxes of Joy, and in the end, she shattered that goal. Her final tally was over 240 boxes.