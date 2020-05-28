BANGOR, Maine — People across the state are stepping up to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday the Bangor Rotary Club collected non-perishable food donations at three locations in Bangor and Brewer including Chapin Park, Fairmount Park, and the Brewer Auditorium.

Rotarians say "serving is contagious" and are hoping to encourage others to help during this time.

"Just to get people excited. In rotary, we know that service is contagious so as much as we can encourage others to give as well, is a great thing," Bev Uhlenhake said.

All the donations will benefit Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard, Salvation Army, and the Brewer Food Pantry.

