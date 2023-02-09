Bangor Humane Society puts unique twist on fundraising trend

The fundraiser is part of the Paws on Parade's 30th anniversary celebration.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Humane Society announced plans to kick off an eye-catching fundraising event that has become a nationwide trend, but there's a unique twist to the campaign.

The idea is inspired by the pink flamingo "flocking" fundraisers, in which a flock of plastic pink flamingo lawn decorations are planted in a yard and donors pay to have them removed. But the Bangor Humane Society came up with the idea to plant a different kind of eyesore: "We'll be planting signs with balloon animal dogs doing their 'business,'" the society said in a post on Facebook.

The "flocking" campaign, which will start on Sept. 5, is designed to help raise funds ahead of the Paws on Parade's 30th Birthday Celebration happening Sept. 30 and is aptly sponsored by Casella Waste Systems.

"What better illustration of the perils and hilarity of pet ownership or the work we do here at the Bangor Humane Society?" the post reads. "We are looking for folks who want to send what we'll be calling 'packs' to someone special. We cannot guarantee that everyone who signs up will be able to send a pack, but when a pack becomes available, we will contact interested parties on a FCFS basis to find out where you want your pack and confirm your donation of the bargain basement price of $25."

Delivery of the packs is available in Bangor, Brewer, Old Town, and Hampden.

The recipient of the "flocking" can then make a donation to remove the pack for $25, send the pack elsewhere for $50, or ensure it will never come back for $75. Don't want them to appear in the first place? You can make an "insurance payment" of $25 to the Bangor Humane Society.

