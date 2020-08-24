Online COVID-19 toolkit launched to help Maine teachers

The Maine Dept. of Education released online resources to help schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The above video fact checks claims made about sending kids back to school amid the pandemic.

Back to school—it’s the time of year when parents and teachers alike scramble to ready their kids for a new school year. This year, the chaos is intensified by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking to take some stress off schools by making resources easily available for teachers and faculty. The Maine DOE has launched a “one-stop-shop of resources” for schools as they prepare for the new school year.

Available resources in the online toolkit include videos, posters, and other information about COVID-19. The resources are age and development-friendly, and explain COVID-19 symptoms, how to stop the spread, and other information about face coverings and social distancing.

The toolkit features videos, like this one below, are available for teachers to show their students.

The toolkit also offers links to health-related guidance, such as tracking attendance, what to do if a student appears unwell, and caring for students with special needs.

“Knowing that many districts and schools around the state are working quickly and tirelessly to prepare in-person, hybrid, and remote learning plans for their students, the tool-kit also offers links to virtual and recorded learning opportunities as well as regular office hours to connect with other professionals on education-related, content-specific topics, and to help school employees and students cope with stress as we all embark on the coming school year,” the Maine DOE explains.