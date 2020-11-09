Navigating back to school pros and cons during COVID-19 pandemic

Superintendents all agreed that there is room for improvement but having students back made all the difference.

MAINE, USA — In Maine, schools throughout the state have started to reopen. Some students have been in school for a week now. For others, Wednesday or Thursday was their first day of school. Some have opted for the hybrid model others are fully reopening.

NEWS CENTER Maine met with different school region superintendents, teachers, and students to learn what has been working well and what might need a tweak.

Many school leaders agree kids have a big smile behind their masks, and the excitement to get back to learning is evident.

As to the negatives, some are having technical issues as they navigate new devices, families at home have run into internet issues but overall the start of this pandemic school year is off to a good start in most Maine regional school units.

Students have expressed they are happy to be back with their friends and teachers are now focused on getting their students back to speed with their classes.

Hermon superintendent of schools Jim Chasse tells us the planning for this year lasted all summer and they continue to re-evaluate new guidelines and to take new steps to keep the students safe.

"COVID all day every day, planning, administrative meetings, separate meetings, hour after hour, all day every day to try and make this work. So that brings with it a little bit of tension, a little bit of stress, but I guess you walk around, look at the students back in school now and it's all worth it," said Chasse.

Chasse said child care has been a challenge for many of the families living in Hermon. He tells us some of the parents in town have created "pods" for students to gather in particular home to do their school work or attend remote classes together.

"I think five days a week would be...back to normal would be awesome," said Chasse.

Students at Brewer High School say even though this school year is like no other, they are happy to spend their last year in school with their friends.

"In the beginning, I was really nervous and everything, but now that I've gone through three days of school now, I'm definitely a lot more comfortable," said Logan Geiser, senior at Brewer High School.

"Brewer has really changed my life for the past course of three, four years that I've been here so I'm really excited to spend my final year here," said Mia Cattan, senior at Brewer High School.

"The kids are doing a great job, keeping their masks on, they are keeping their distance, they are being aware of their areas and following all of the protocols," said Jennifer Meserve, English teacher at Brewer High School.

Brewer High School's principal Brent Slowikowski tells NEWS CENTER Maine a full-time return seems difficult for now.

"Just because of spacing issues more than anything else, it's really hard for us to have a full classroom of students and maintain social distancing," said Slowikowski.

Another Brewer High School teacher said teaching french with a mask is complicated and she's worried students will not understand her pronunciation. "It's hard to pronounce the language without a mask..now imagine with a mask on," says Janessa Trebouet.

Regan Nickels is the superintendent for RSU 22 for Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport and Frankfort.

"There was a concern that the year might be sterile, and having to wear a mask and have social distancing, but the children are proving that not to be true. They absolutely are back in a way that is comforting and socializing well," said Regan Nickels, superintendent of RSU 22.

She said her main priority this year is to meet the needs of the students and help them learn in this new way.

"Their learning continues to be essential to us, but how well they feel in coming to school, to feel safe and secure, and that their needs are being met," said Nickels.

Boothby tells us this summer was like no other, with countless meetings and discussions to get prepared.

"20 percent of our parents chose a full remote option, so that allowed us with the spacing requirements we needed for the classroom, again we added additional classrooms, we are running four pure remote classrooms on top of that, so we are able to accommodate that and go the full five days, which was the ultimate goal," said RSU 25's school superintendent James Boothby.

Under the current circumstances, Boothby said the first day was a success.

"People were very cooperative, the understood the changes we had to make, and what we asked folks to do as far a PPE, as far as not coming into the building, a lot of traditional activities we had to hold off on because of this year but people respected that..the usual congestion of cars and busses and challenges of making sure all the bus routes were correct, but all in all...a pretty good start," said Boothby.

Superintendents all agreed that there is room for improvement but having the students back made all the difference.

"Students are still going to get their education, we are still going to make those relationships that are absolutely critical to successful school experiences," said Boothby.