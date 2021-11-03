'I think we're reaching a crisis level': Parents petition state to relax social distancing standards in schools

More than 1,000 parents and others have signed the petition to get students back in school.

HAMPDEN, Maine — A group of parents from Hampden are concerned about the negative effects remote learning is having on children. The parents are petitioning state leaders to relax social distancing guidelines in schools. Supporters of this effort say it will make it easier for students around the state to return to full-time in-person learning.

"As a parent, it has been very difficult," said Sarah Newell who has children in the RSU #22 school district. "We have seen a decline in [students] academic progress. We have seen issues pop up with their physical and mental health."

More than 1,000 parents, grandparents, and other concerned community members have signed the petition urging state leaders to “...alter guidance and policy to allow...school districts to relax social distancing standards only to the extent necessary due to other covid-19 mitigation strategies.”

Physical distancing is one of six requirements Maine schools must meet to open for full-time in-person learning.

This morning, parents from Hampden are sending a petition to the state demanding leaders consider relaxing social distancing requirements in schools. They say it will make it easier for children to go back to full-time in-person learning. @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/uCjEshP1xv — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) March 11, 2021

These are Maine's physical distancing requirements schools must meet:

Adults must maintain 6ft of distance from others to the extent possible. Maintaining 3ft distance is acceptable between and among students when combined with the other measures outlined in this list of safety requirements.

6ft physical distancing is required for students while eating breakfast and lunch, as students will be unable to wear masks at that time.

"Until that three-foot distancing rule is relaxed, we're not going to be able to accommodate our full enrollment back to school full-time," said RSU #22 Superintendent Regan Nickles.

Nickels supports the petition to ease back social distancing requirements because she says other steps are working. “Masking has proven to certainly be a mitigation layer that’s heavily effective. We will continue with that. The hygiene approaches we're taking are also working.”

The superintendent of Cumberland and North Yarmouth schools Jeff Porter says his schools have also struggled to meet this physical distance requirement. He would like to see it eased in time.

"I would like to see the state do that when they feel that it is safe to do," said Porter. "I mean, I don't have the medical knowledge to know if the state is ready for that.