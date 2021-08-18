BACK TO SCHOOL | Every Maine school district's 2021 reopening plan, organized by county
NEWS CENTER Maine has compiled a list of Maine school district COVID-19 2021 back to school reopening plan, organized by county
Androscoggin County
Aroostook County
Cumberland County
Franklin County
Hancock County
Kennebec County
Knox County
Lincoln County
Oxford County
Penobscot County
Piscataquis County
Sagadahoc County
Somerset County
Waldo County
Washington County
York County
EDITORS NOTE: The above video, published August 18, is Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin answering back-to-school questions.
NEWS CENTER Maine will update the school reopen plan each day, sometimes multiple times a day. If you have different information, please feel free to send us links at digitalteam@newscentermaine.com
Androscoggin County:
Auburn
- The current plan is to return to full, in-person learning on September 1
- Link to latest plan
- Masks required on buses
- Voting Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
Lewiston
- Masks required on buses
- No mask mandate in school, following CDC guidelines
- No COVID vaccine requirements
- Full in-person learning
- District Website
Lisbon
- Masks required on buses
- Rest of plan TBD
- District Website
MSAD-52
- Masks required on buses
- No COVID vaccine requirement
- Plan to be finalized late August
- District Website
RSU-04
- Masks required on buses
- Voting on plan August 25
- District Website
RSU-16
- Remote learning available for K-6th grades
- Masks required on buses
- Masks required in school buildings
- District Website
Aroostook County:
MSAD-1
- Masks required on buses
- District Website
Madawaska
- Masks required on buses
- Re-entry plan TBD
- District Website
MSAD-20
- Masks required on buses
- In school building masking optional
- District Website
MSAD-24/RSU 88
MSAD-27
- Masks required on buses
- No in building mask mandate
- Full in-school learning
- District Website
RSU-29
MSAD-32
MSAD-33
- Masks required on buses
- Vote on plan Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
MSAD-42
MSAD-45
MSU122
MSAD-70
- Masks required on buses
- Plan TBD
- District Website
RSU 50
Cumberland County:
Brunswick
- Full, in-person learning
- No vaccine mandate
- Masking indoors is required for anyone unvaccinated
- Voting on the plan Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
Cape Elizabeth
- Full masking is required on buses and in school buildings
- District Website
Falmouth
- Voted on plan Monday, August 16. Outcome TBD
- District Website
Gorham
- Green conditions, no masking or vaccine requirements.
- Masking and social distancing suggested
- District Website
MSAD-15
- Will follow all Maine and US CDC guidelines for masking and vaccines
- Masks required on bus
- Masks not required, but recommended inside school buildings
- District Website
MSAD-51
- Masks required on buses and in-school
- Advisory committee to be formed to discuss masking mandates
- No vaccine requirements
- District Website
MSAD-61
- Masking required while in school and on bus
- No vaccine mandate
- District Website
Portland
- Masking required on school buses
- Masking required in all school buildings
- District Website
RSU-5
- Masks required on buses
- Recommendation to be full masking in school buildings
- Vote to be held August 25th
- District Website
Scarborough
- Voting on plan Thursday, August 19
- District Website
South Portland
- Voting on plan Monday, August 23
- District Website
Westbrook
- Follow all Maine CDC guidelines
- District Website
RSU-14
- Voting on plan Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
Yarmouth
- Masking is required on school buses and inside all school buildings
- No vaccine mandate
- District Website
Franklin County:
MSAD-58
- Masking is required on school buses
- Plan vote scheduled for Thursday, August 19
- District Website
RSU-73/Spruce Mountain School District
- Masking is required on school buses
- Plan vote scheduled for Thursday, August 19
- District Website
RSU-78
Mount Blue Regional
Hancock County:
AOS91
RSU-93
RSU-76
RSU-24
RSU-25
Kennebec County:
Augusta
Winslow
RSU-2
- Masks required on buses
- Masks required indoors
- increased mask breaks
- increased outdoor learning experiences
- District Website
Waterville
RSU-18
- Masks required on buses
- Final vote on plan Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
MSAD-49
- Masks required on buses
- No indoor mask mandate
- District Website
RSU-38
- Plan TBD
- Masks required on buses
- District Website
MSAD-11
- Masks required on buses
- Vote on final masking plan Thursday, August 19
- District Website
MSAD-58
- Masks required on buses
- Final plan vote Thursday, August 19
- District Website
Fayette Central
AOS98
Vassalboro
Winthrop
Knox County:
Camden Rockport
- Masks required on school buses
- Plan TBD
- District Website
RSU-40
- Masks required on school buses
- Vote on plan Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
RSU-13
- Masking on school buses required
- Masking in school buildings required
- No vaccine mandate
- District Website
Lincoln County:
AOS 93/Central Lincoln County School System
AOS 98/Boothbay Region
RSU-12
Oxford County:
MSAD-44
- Plan to be decided August 23
- District Website
MSAD-17
MSAD-55
MSAD-72
RSU-10
- Plan not listed on website
- District Website
Rumford-Region 9
Penobscot County:
Bangor
- Masks required on buses and in school buildings
- Latest plan
- District Website
Brewer
- Masks required on buses
- Masks recommended in school buildings
- Latest plan
- District Website
East Millinocket Schools
- Masks required on buses and in school buildings
- District Website
MSAD-22
- Voting Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
MSAD-31
- Masks required on buses
- Masks required in school buildings
- Final vote Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
MSAD-46
- Masks required on buses and in school buildings
- Current plan
- District Website
MSAD-63
- Masks required on buses
- Masks strongly recommended in school buildings
- Final vote on plan August 23
- District Website
MSAD-64
- Masks required on buses
- Masks not required, but recommended in school buildings
- District Website
RSU-19
RSU-67
- Masks required on buses
- Rest of plan TBD
- District Website
RSU-87
Piscataquis County:
Greenville School District
- Masks required on buses
- COVID plan TBD
- District Website
MSAD 4
- Masks required on buses
- Plan TBD
- District Website
MSAD 41
MSAD 68
- Masks required on buses
- No indoor mask requirement
- District Website
Sagadahoc County:
Lower Kennebec RSU-01
MSAD-75
Somerset County:
RSU 74
- Masks are recommended inside
- Masks are required on buses
- Click here for the latest plan
- District Website
MSAD-13
- Masks are optional indoors
- Masks are required on buses
- Click here for the latest plan.
MSAD-49
- Masks required on buses
- No indoor mask mandate
- District Website
MSAD-53
- Masks are required on buses
- Masks are required indoors
- Click here for the latest plan
- District Website
MSAD-54
MSAD-59
- Masks required on buses
- Masks not required in school buildings
- District Website
MSAD-74
- Masks required on buses
- Masks not required in school buildings
- Plan to be adjusted on August 25
- District Website
MSAD-12
Waldo County:
RSU-71
- Masks required on buses
- Voting on plan Monday, August 23
- District Website
Lincolnville Central
- Masks are required on buses
- Masks are required indoors
- District Website
RSU-3
- Masks are required on buses
- Masks are required indoors
- District Website
RSU-20
- Masks are required on buses
- Plan TBD
- District Website
Washington County:
AOS 96
Calais
- Masks required on buses
- Masks not required in school buildings
- District Website
Moosabec Central School District
MSAD 37
- Voting on plan Wednesday, August 18
- District Website
York County:
Acton
Biddeford
- Masks required indoors and on buses
- No COVID vaccine requirement.
- Link to the latest plan
- District Website
Kittery
- Masks required indoors and on buses
- Link to the latest plan
- District Website
MSAD-06
- In-person instruction
- Masks required indoors and on buses
- Link to the latest plan
- District Website
MSAD-35
- In-person instruction
- Masks required on buses and strongly recommended indoors for anyone is who unvaccinated
- Link to the latest plan
- District Website
MSAD-57
- Masks required indoors until further notice
- Masks required on buses
- Link to current information
- District Website
MSAD-60
- Voting on plan Thursday, August 19
- District Website
RSU-21
RSU-23
- In-person instruction
- Masks required indoors and buses
- Link to current information
- District Website
Saco
- Masks required indoors and on buses
- No COVID vaccine requirement.
- Link to the latest plan
- District Website
Sanford
- Masks required in buses and buildings
- In-person learning
- No vaccine requirement
- Link to the latest plan
- District Website
Wells-Ogunquit
- In-person instruction
- Masks required indoors and on buses
- Link to the latest plan
- District Website
York
- Masks required on buses
- Masking in buildings not required, but recommended
- District Website
This story will be updated daily. Stay tuned here for additional counties to be added.
To stay up to date on all our Maine Back to School Stories, please download our NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app: iOS | Android