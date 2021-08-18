x
BACK TO SCHOOL | Every Maine school district's 2021 reopening plan, organized by county

NEWS CENTER Maine has compiled a list of Maine school district COVID-19 2021 back to school reopening plan, organized by county

NEWS CENTER Maine Staff

EDITORS NOTE: The above video, published August 18, is Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin answering back-to-school questions. 

Back to School | Every Maine school district's reopening plan, organized by county

NEWS CENTER Maine will update the school reopen plan each day, sometimes multiple times a day. If you have different information, please feel free to send us links at digitalteam@newscentermaine.com

THE U.S. AND MAINE CDC REQUIRE FACE COVERINGS ON ALL SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION VEHICLES

Androscoggin County Subtitle here

Auburn

Lewiston

  • Masks required on buses
  • No mask mandate in school, following CDC guidelines
  • No COVID vaccine requirements
  • Full in-person learning
  • District Website

Lisbon

MSAD-52

  • Masks required on buses
  • No COVID vaccine requirement
  • Plan to be finalized late August
  • District Website

RSU-04

RSU-16

  • Remote learning available for K-6th grades
  • Masks required on buses
  • Masks required in school buildings
  • District Website

Aroostook County Subtitle here

MSAD-1

Madawaska

MSAD-20

MSAD-24/RSU 88

MSAD-27

  • Masks required on buses
  • No in building mask mandate
  • Full in-school learning
  • District Website

RSU-29

MSAD-32

MSAD-33

MSAD-42

MSAD-45

MSU122

MSAD-70

RSU 50

Cumberland County Subtitle here

Brunswick

  • Full, in-person learning
  • No vaccine mandate
  • Masking indoors is required for anyone unvaccinated
  • Voting on the plan Wednesday, August 18
  • District Website

Cape Elizabeth

Falmouth

Gorham

  • Green conditions, no masking or vaccine requirements. 
  • Masking and social distancing suggested
  • District Website

MSAD-15

  • Will follow all Maine and US CDC guidelines for masking and vaccines
  • Masks required on bus
  • Masks not required, but recommended inside school buildings
  • District Website

MSAD-51

  • Masks required on buses and in-school
  • Advisory committee to be formed to discuss masking mandates
  • No vaccine requirements
  • District Website

MSAD-61

Portland

  • Masking required on school buses
  • Masking required in all school buildings
  • District Website

RSU-5

  • Masks required on buses
  • Recommendation to be full masking in school buildings
  • Vote to be held August 25th
  • District Website

Scarborough

South Portland

Westbrook

RSU-14

Yarmouth

  • Masking is required on school buses and inside all school buildings
  • No vaccine mandate
  • District Website

Franklin County Subtitle here

MSAD-58

  • Masking is required on school buses
  • Plan vote scheduled for Thursday, August 19
  • District Website

RSU-73/Spruce Mountain School District

  • Masking is required on school buses
  • Plan vote scheduled for Thursday, August 19
  • District Website

RSU-78

  • Masking is required on school buses
  • Masking is required in all school buildings
  • District Website

Mount Blue Regional

  • Masking is required on school buses
  • Masking is required in all school buildings
  • District Website

Hancock County Subtitle here

AOS91

  • Masking is required on school buses
  • Masking is required in all school buildings
  • District Website

RSU-93

RSU-76

RSU-24

RSU-25

Kennebec County Subtitle here

Augusta

Winslow

RSU-2

  • Masks required on buses
  • Masks required indoors
    • increased mask breaks
    • increased outdoor learning experiences
  • District Website

Waterville

RSU-18

MSAD-49

RSU-38

MSAD-11

  • Masks required on buses
  • Vote on final masking plan Thursday, August 19
  • District Website

MSAD-58

Fayette Central

AOS98

Vassalboro 

Winthrop

Knox County Subtitle here

Camden Rockport

RSU-40

RSU-13

  • Masking on school buses required
  • Masking in school buildings required
  • No vaccine mandate
  • District Website

Lincoln County Subtitle here

AOS 93/Central Lincoln County School System

AOS 98/Boothbay Region

RSU-12

Oxford County Subtitle here

MSAD-44 

MSAD-17 

MSAD-55 

MSAD-72 

RSU-10 

Rumford-Region 9 

Penobscot County Subtitle here

Bangor

Brewer

East Millinocket Schools

MSAD-22

MSAD-31

  • Masks required on buses
  • Masks required in school buildings
  • Final vote Wednesday, August 18
  • District Website

MSAD-46

MSAD-63

  • Masks required on buses
  • Masks strongly recommended in school buildings
  • Final vote on plan August 23
  • District Website

MSAD-64

  • Masks required on buses
  • Masks not required, but recommended in school buildings
  • District Website

RSU-19

RSU-67

RSU-87

Piscataquis County Subtitle here

Greenville School District

MSAD 4

MSAD 41

MSAD 68

Sagadahoc County Subtitle here

Lower Kennebec RSU-01

MSAD-75

Somerset County Subtitle here

RSU 74

MSAD-13

MSAD-49

MSAD-53

MSAD-54

MSAD-59

MSAD-74

  • Masks required on buses
  • Masks not required in school buildings
  • Plan to be adjusted on August 25
  • District Website

MSAD-12

Waldo County Subtitle here

RSU-71

Lincolnville Central

RSU-3

RSU-20

Washington County Subtitle here

AOS 96

Calais

Moosabec Central School District

MSAD 37

York County Subtitle here

Acton

Biddeford

Kittery

MSAD-06

MSAD-35

MSAD-57

MSAD-60

RSU-21

RSU-23

Saco

Sanford

Wells-Ogunquit

York

  • Masks required on buses
  • Masking in buildings not required, but recommended 
  • District Website

This story will be updated daily. Stay tuned here for additional counties to be added.

To stay up to date on all our Maine Back to School Stories, please download our NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app: iOS | Android

NEWS CENTER Maine COVID-19 VACCINE STORIES

NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

