Governor's Restaurant in Old Town hosts back-to-school supply drive Wednesday

The drive was organized by The Courageous Steps Project to benefit dozens of eastern Maine schools.

Kids will soon be heading back to class, which means they’ll be on the hunt for school supplies. One group has scheduled a supply drive on Wednesday to make that hunt easier.

The Courageous Steps Project, a local nonprofit organization that supports children and young adults with various abilities and challenges, is holding the drive at Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, located at 963 Stillwater Ave.

Connor Archer is the founder and CEO of The Courageous Steps Project. He told NEWS CENTER Maine supplies from the drive will go to dozens of schools from Greenbush all the way to Bucksport.

“If a school needs this supplies or this supplies, we try to respond to those needs as much as possible," Archer said. "Anything from lunch boxes and backpacks to the basics like crayons, markers, and rulers even will help. We take supplies donations and monetary donations, and there’s an online website you can donate to as well.”

You can donate online by clicking here.

The drive will start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m.

Archer said he started this drive nine years ago after seeing a need for school supplies in the community.