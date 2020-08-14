Back to School: Every Maine school district's reopening plan, organized by county
Governor Janet Mills admin. issued the color-coding system for Maine schools to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic. Every Maine school reopening plan by county.
It’s been a question and topic of concern for thousands of Maine families for months: What will school look like this fall with COVID-19, coronavirus precautions? Is it safe to send my kids back to school? While Governor Janet Mills' administration has provided recommendations and insight to help answer those questions, many still have concerns.
The Mills administration has designated all of Maine’s 16 counties as “green,” suggesting they have a relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread and that schools may consider in-person instruction as long as they’re able to implement the required health and safety measure.
The Health Advisory System categorizations are defined as follows:
- RED: Categorization as “red” suggests that the county has a high risk of COVID-19 spread and that in-person instruction is not advisable.
- YELLOW: Categorization as “yellow” suggests that that the county has an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and that schools may consider additional precautions and/or hybrid instructional models as a way to reduce the number of people in schools and classrooms at any one time.
- GREEN: Categorization as “green” suggests that the county has a relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread and that schools may consider in-person instruction, as long as they are able to implement the required health and safety measures. Schools in a “green” county may need to use hybrid instruction models if there is insufficient capacity or other factors (facilities, staffing, geography/transportation, etc.) that may prevent full implementation of the health and safety requirements.
RELATED: All Maine counties remain green in Mills administration's updated return-to-school designations
Despite being given the green light to reopen to in-person instruction, nearly all of Maine’s more than 150 school districts have opted for a hybrid model, which is designated as “yellow” in the State’s definition.
Here’s how each school district is planning to reopen, by county. Given the lengthy list of districts—we will update this story daily to work towards including all 16 counties. In no particular order, we begin with York, Penobscot, and Aroostook counties.
We will continuously update this information as we go, but if we missed a district, and you have a link to the information, please let us know by texting 207-828-6622. Use the hashtag #backtoschool so we can easily find the text.
Chapter one: York County
Acton (N/A)
Modified Hybrid option 2—Pre-K-8 students in school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday; 9-12 will return hybrid, with Cohort A on Monday and Tuesday and Cohort B on Thursday and Friday. All students will have a Flex Day on Wednesday
Chronological 4-phased plan, with each school having various approaches.
A hybrid model with a remote learning option for grades K-5, 6-12.
A hybrid plan to start with hopes to transition to full in-person instruction.
Plans to reopen with full-time access to physical schools while offering a remote option for families who choose it. The school year will be divided into segments of school days, after which each family can revisit their personal choice of in-person or remote school options based on the changing conditions and the risk mitigation strategy employed by the district.
A hybrid model with fully remote options available.
Will begin the year with Plan B of a Hybrid model—no more than 50% return to school with additional measures in place. Students may opt for distance learning for the quarter/trimester.
Begin with a hybrid plan that will continue through December 2020. Remote learning options for families who choose not to send their children to school.
No official plan yet—the school board will meet Aug. 17 to discuss options laid out in the draft of the district’s reopening plan.
Weighing two hybrid options, not yet finalized.
A hybrid model with a homeschooling option for all.
Chapter two: Penobscot County
A choice of either 5 days a week in person, a hybrid model where students go to school for 2 days and attend remote classes for 3 days, or an entirely remote option. Each school is releasing its own plans on www.bangorschools.net
Brewer
A hybrid model where students work in the classroom 2 days a week and remotely for 3 days. Wednesday is also a flex day where no one is in the school buildings. Parents can also choose to have their student attend all remote learning.
A hybrid plan. All students will be in the buildings sometimes.
Will be opening with all students and staff for in-person instruction.
MSAD-31 (N/A)
MSAD-46
Students K-5 can attend in-person school five days a week. Students 6-12 will have a hybrid model, attending in-person classes two days a week and remote classes three days a week.
All schools will participate in a hybrid model.
MSAD-64
‘Hybrid/blended model’ where Pre-K – 5 will attend school five days a week and 6-12 will attend in-person class two days a week and remote learning three days a week.
K-6 will attend four days a week of in-person learning. 7-12 will attend two days of in-person learning a week.
Students have a choice of five days in-person learning or five days of remote learning.
RSU-87
The district is expecting a hybrid model but is still waiting for parents to complete surveys.
This story will be updated daily. Stay tuned here for additional counties to be added.