Back to School: Every Maine school district's reopening plan, organized by county

Governor Janet Mills admin. issued the color-coding system for Maine schools to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic. Every Maine school reopening plan by county.

It’s been a question and topic of concern for thousands of Maine families for months: What will school look like this fall with COVID-19, coronavirus precautions? Is it safe to send my kids back to school? While Governor Janet Mills' administration has provided recommendations and insight to help answer those questions, many still have concerns.

The Mills administration has designated all of Maine’s 16 counties as “green,” suggesting they have a relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread and that schools may consider in-person instruction as long as they’re able to implement the required health and safety measure.

The Health Advisory System categorizations are defined as follows:

RED: Categorization as “red” suggests that the county has a high risk of COVID-19 spread and that in-person instruction is not advisable.

Despite being given the green light to reopen to in-person instruction, nearly all of Maine’s more than 150 school districts have opted for a hybrid model, which is designated as “yellow” in the State’s definition.

Here’s how each school district is planning to reopen, by county. Given the lengthy list of districts—we will update this story daily to work towards including all 16 counties. In no particular order, we begin with York, Penobscot, and Aroostook counties.