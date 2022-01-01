Annual ‘Lobster Dip’ kicked off 2022 on Old Orchard Beach while benefiting Special Olympics Maine

The 'Lobster Dip 2022 - Back to the Beach' was held Saturday morning. The event returned for the 34th year and raised $100,000 for Special Olympics Maine.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The traditional New Year's Day ‘Lobster Dip’ returned Saturday at Old Orchard Beach. Participants gathered on the beach to take turns jumping into the cold Atlantic Ocean for a good cause. This event is in its 34th year and raises money for Special Olympics Maine.

“This year we are offering people the opportunity to either plunge virtually at home, take a roll in the snow, or to head back to the beach and come out here to Old Orchard in front of the Brunswick and take a dive into the icy waters of the Atlantic.” Lisa Bird, the director of public relations for Special Olympics Maine, said.

Bird said that the event is different from previous years in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but she added she is happy that people came out and have fun. Face coverings were not required but were encouraged. The afterparty was canceled and instead of participants running all at once into the ocean like previous 'Lobster Dips', people signed up for waves happening every 15 minutes that started at 10 a.m.

Despite the changes, Lobster Dip 2022 saw a record number of participants.

“We have a record number of dippers registered this year, which is amazing! You would think during a global pandemic it might be a little smaller, but we do have a record number,” Bird said. “The lobster dip sets the tone for how the year is going to go for Special Olympics. Our athletes are already back in the game as of this summer. Because we ended all in-person fundraising in March of 2020, this year’s event is crucial to the success of our program.”

Of all the teams and individuals that signed up for the Lobster Dip, one team stood out from the crowd. The ‘Freezin’ For A Reason’ team dove into the ocean wearing superhero suits from the movie ‘The Incredibles’ and raised over 25,000-dollars for Special Olympics Maine.

“We had a dedicated team. It was perfect. These past 19 months we haven’t been able to have an in-person fundraising event for Special Olympics and this is crucial to raise money.” Sawyer Boulette, a team participant of ‘Freezin’ For A Reason’ and part of the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Maine, said.

Boulette has been participating in the Lobster Dip for 5 years, and whether you're a rookie or a veteran at this event, someone is bound to have a better costume.

Rocco Frenzilli was dressed as a lobster Saturday. He is also known as The "Original Dipper". It was in 1988 that he and his rugby club decided to jump into the ocean from East End Beach in Portland to Benefit Special Olympics Maine.

“We started this because one of our teammates on the rugby team had a sister who was special needs and a Special Olympian,” Frenzilli said. “Every year, this is just a labor of love for everybody who enjoys doing something for a special cause... It just fills me with a sense of pride and joy knowing that we are doing something for a very special cause.”