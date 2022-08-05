Alzheimer's Association teams up with local hikers for fundraiser

"48 Peaks" is a fundraiser the Alzheimer's Association hosts. During it, teams of hikers climb all of New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains to raise awareness.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — People in New Hampshire are getting creative to raise money and awareness about Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting its "48 Peaks" fundraiser throughout June. Teams of hikers joining the cause will climb at least one of the 48 mountains in New Hampshire that are 4,000 feet tall.

This year, members of the Facebook hiking group "Hiking Buddies NH 48" teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association for the cause. Group founder Ben Pease said he’s very proud of the group for raising more than $100,000.

“This is not something that I expected. I had put a $10,000 expectation and goal, and so far we’re well over ten-times that and still going," said Pease. "I couldn’t be more proud of the group.”

You can learn more about (and sign up for) 48 Peaks here.