Allagash Brewing Co. raising money for nonprofit bringing resources to unhoused, vulnerable families

Maine Needs donates clothing, food, and resources to unhoused people and families struggling or just starting their housing journey.

PORTLAND, Maine — Allagash Brewing Company is setting off to raise funds for Maine Needs, a local nonprofit that brings resources to unhoused people and families who don't have much money.

The decision was voted on by brewery staff, and Mike Elvin, the brewery's marketing director, said supporting Maine Needs comes at a critical time.

"It's critical to partner with Maine Needs right now since they are filling a need. Right now people don't have the resources that a lot do, and Maine Needs is helping to fill that gap," Elvin said.

Allagash Brewing Company partners with local nonprofits throughout the year, and Elvin said yearly totals for last year were around $350,000. He expects this fundraiser to number in the thousands.

Allagash Brewing added that money made off of tips, or anything over the tab amount of guests, will go toward Maine Needs.

Maine Needs said in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine that the money would be used to buy snow pants, cold-weather sleeping bags, jackets, and waterproof boots.

"Given the increased costs of groceries, utilities, and rents, we anticipate that the need for winter essentials will be great, so this kind of support is vital to our ability to provide as much support as possible," Maine Needs representatives sent in an email.

The number of unhoused people in Maine has increased, and so have efforts to close encampments throughout the Portland area.

On Thursday morning, the day before Allagash Brewing started its donation drive for Maine Needs, the Maine Department of Transportation cleared a 30 to 40-tent encampment off Exit 6 on I-295. The department cited safety concerns, but for many residents staying there, they said they are running out of places to go.

Elvin adds the incoming cold weather months also intensify the need to donate.

"When I woke up this morning it was 55 degrees out and it hits you, you start to feel those cold nights and it might not be that nice in a few weeks when temps will plummet," Elvin said.

Not only was there a recent encampment clearing on MaineDOT property, but the City of Portland plans to clear the Fore River Parkway encampment on Sept. 6.

The fundraiser for Maine Needs hosted by Allagash Brewing will last from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15.