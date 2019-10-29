MAINE, Maine — In 2010, Lynn Gierie established the Robbie Foundation, a statewide nonprofit, in honor of her son living with cerebral palsy to help families with children who have developmental disabilities by funding adaptive equipment, assistive technology, and therapy not covered by insurance.

Lynn coordinates volunteers, plans and runs all the fundraisers, and distributes funding with the help of the Robbie Foundation Board and volunteers.

Lynn’s dedication to helping others makes an impact directly on kids, their families, as well as the communities in which they live. Lynn has spent countless hours of her time raising awareness and funding for Robbie Foundation so that children with special needs can receive much-needed support.

Lynn is a full-time teacher in the Old Orchard Beach public school system, and through all her endeavors, she is able to empower children and students as a way of helping her community, one child at a time.