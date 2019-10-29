For the past 45 years, Literacy Volunteers Waterville Area has provided free, confidential, one-on-one literacy instruction to adults. By working with adults who have never learned to read, those for whom English is a second language, and teaching parents how to help with their children’s reading skills, Literacy Volunteers – Waterville Area is helping to strengthen families.

With illiteracy at an all-time high in Maine, LVWA wants to empower their clients and help them be successful in their personal lives and to contribute to society.

As one learns to read, his/her ability to work and support their families increases. As families are learning to incorporate reading into their homes, the positive impact on each generation is improved as is the self-esteem of all involved.

LVWA tutors receive training to become certified ProLiteracy tutors. They are provided opportunities for continued education and recertification through LVWA workshops. Each tutor commits approximately 1-2 hours weekly to working with his or her adult learner. Each tutor’s goal, while helping students learn to read, is to help them build happy and productive lives.