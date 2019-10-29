MAINE, Maine — Barry Chisholm has been connected with Camp Sunshine, a free respite, recreation, and support for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child’s illness, for the past 12 years.

You can usually find Barry volunteering his time during Camp’s bereavement sessions, where he works with his favorite age group, the teens, in the teen room.

His quiet sense of humor, honesty, and encouragement have helped many teens over the years feel safe, allowing them to open up and share their experiences with the group.

Barry has also been an adviser to the Kennett High School Key Club for the past 14 years. Key Club is the largest high school service organization, and Barry has figured out how to bring Camp Sunshine and his Key Club together. The Kennett Key Club participates in Camp Sunshine’s clean up days, preparing the camp for families to enjoy their stay.

Each February, Barry brings his students on the 1.5-hour trip from North Conway to Portland to participate in Camp Sunshine’s Polar Dip fundraiser.

He is teaching his students to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Barry is shaping and changing lives, all while inspiring others to do the same.