MAINE, Maine — Jennifer and Jason Soule of Sullivan wanted their two daughters to learn soccer and enjoy playing the game.

After one season of paying $70 for four games and travelling more than 30 miles just for the girls to play, they decided to start a local youth sport program right in their community.

With help from the Down East Family YMCA and the town of Sullivan, the Mountain View Youth Sports program was born. Close to 10 years later, their girls are grown, and with the addition of the towns of Gouldsboro and Steuben, the program has grown and given kids pre-K to age 12 a way to participate in team sports.

Of course, with growth comes increased costs. The Soules single-handedly created the Flanders Pond Winter Festival as a fundraiser drafting volunteers along the way. Proceeds help keep registration fees low and helps to provide supplies.

The program has helped to boost the success of the Sumner Memorial varsity sports teams as well. Michael Eastman, Superintendent of RSU 24 said, “…the emphasis on physical fitness and team sports is vital to the growth of young people. This program fulfills this mission. We are very fortunate!”