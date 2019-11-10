MAINE, Maine — Christine and Doug Guy of Marshfield have spent more than 25 years introducing the joy of choral music to the children of Maine’s “sunrise county” through the Washington County Children’s Chorus. All of it at no cost to the kids.

Christine dedicates her time to developing the ability of talented youngsters to sing together in harmony. Doug lends his skills to fundraising, publicity, and itineraries, moves music and equipment and serves as treasurer. Together, they are a formidable duo that has given hundreds of kids in Washington County the chance to travel for performances throughout Downeast Maine and other parts of the State along with special trips in the nation and across the Atlantic to Europe.

Through music, Christine and Doug have instilled confidence and pride to the youth of an economically and demographically challenged area of Maine.

“The contribution of and lessons of Christine and Doug Guy can be described with multiple words,” said nominator Dr. William Bromley, ”discipline, confidence, unity, joy, fun, unforgettable experiences, respect, education and love.”