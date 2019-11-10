MAINE, Maine — Those Who Care is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to honor volunteers and agencies making a difference in our community. These volunteers could be neighbors or friends of yours. They build, they teach, and they inspire. They are people that go about their day never expecting a thank you for the things they do.

NEWS CENTER Maine partners with United Way of Eastern Maine and our sponsor Dead River Company, to honor the volunteers who see a need in our communities and fill it with care and dedication. More than 108 winners have been able to allocate their grant winnings to local nonprofits throughout Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine’s 2019 2 Those Who Care winners have been selected from an impressive field of volunteers and organizations.

Our 2 Those Who Care John W Coombs award winner is Amy Hodgdon. Amy is helping to better her community by giving her time to Down East Hospice volunteers, NAMI, Ombudsman, Thriving in Place and her local church and schools. The Coombs award is presented through the United Way of Eastern Maine and was named for a very special volunteer at the YMCA in Bangor that exemplified the spirit of volunteerism.

Our 2 Those Who Care Agency of Distinction is Empty Arms of Greater Bangor. Empty Arms provides families with all the steps and support of dealing with the loss of an infant or pregnancy from planning a funeral to returning to work.

Our 2019 2 Those Who Care award winners are…

Linda Bryant who has dedicated her time to The Old Town Rotary Club helping the Old Town Elementary School and other service projects throughout the Old Town area.

Nancy and Charlie Grant work with foreign students coming to America, as well as their host families, through American Field Service program.

Jason and Jennifer Soule have helped to create youth programs in Sullivan and Franklin areas through Mountain View Youth Sports.

Doug and Christine Guy volunteer with the Washington County Children’s Chorus to develop and perform choral music for all urban and rural residing children of Washington County.

Congratulation to all the winners!

All winners were recognized at the 2019 2 Those Who Care award show on October 10 at the Gracie Theater on the campus of Husson University in Bangor. Each winner was allotted grant money to donate to their non-profit of choice.

Stay tuned for our 2019 2 Those Who Care web page to be updated with bios and profiles about each winner.