MAINE, Maine — Amy Hodgdon receives the John W. Coombs Award for her close to nearly 20 years of volunteering service for Downeast Hospice Volunteers. She is someone her hospice clients and families can lean on, cry with, and pray with to gently guide them through the most difficult journey we all face— the end of life.

In addition to her clients, Amy is also pivotal in helping new hospice volunteers feel confident taking on this emotionally demanding work.

Her volunteering doesn’t stop there though, Amy also gives her time and compassion as a support group facilitator of a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Maine monthly meeting for Washington County, serves on the NAMI Maine Board of Directors, contributed to the Thriving in Place Initiative Down East, serves as a Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman for local residential care facilities, and has volunteered at her church and local schools.

Amy’s nominator for this award, Barbara Barnett said, “Amy is not afraid of hard work, is an inspiration to many, and does not realize the impact she makes on so many of us every single day.”