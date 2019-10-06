Who inspires you? Do you know a volunteer or agency who is helping to make your community a better place? Nominate them for this year’s 2 Those Who Care Awards.

2 Those Who Care is a one of a kind opportunity to honor those volunteers and agencies that make a difference in our community. These volunteers could be neighbors or friends of yours. They build, they teach and they inspire. They are people that go about their day never expecting a thank you for the things they do.

NEWS CENTER Maine partners with United Way of Eastern Maine and our sponsors, Dead River Company and TD Bank, to honor the volunteers who see a need in our communities and fill it with care and dedication.

There will be six award winners this year for the 2019 2 Those Who Care Awards.

• Four volunteers will be chosen for a 2 Those Who Care Award

• One agency will be chosen for our Agency of Distinction Award

• One volunteer will be chosen for our John W. Coombs Award, who epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism.

As a part of the award, winners will receive grant money to give to their favorite non - profit

Winners will be honored on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the 2 Those Who Care Award Ceremony.

DIGITAL 2 THOSE WHO CARE NOMINATION FORM

DIGITAL AGENCY OF DISTINCTION NOMINATION FORM

Nomination Deadline is 4:30pm July 19, 2019.

Note: When you fill out a nomination form digitally, you will receive a confirmation that your form was sent digitally. If not, please contact Kimberly.Charland@NEWSCENTERMaine.com

If you would like to print out your form and mail it to United Way of Eastern Maine (address will be on the form) please email Kim Charland @ Kimberly.Charland@NEWSCENTERMaine.com for your application.