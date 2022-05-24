11th annual Miles for Mills 5k set for Sunday

The annual race will raise funds for the Travis Mills Foundation.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Memorial Day is less than a week away and while it's a somber time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, some veterans say it's also an opportunity to celebrate them as well.

One way to do that this year is by running in the 11th annual Miles for Mills 5k race.

Travis Mills was in the middle of his third tour in Afghanistan when he was hit by an IED 10 years ago. He lost both of his arms and legs.

"My daughter was literally six months old when I was injured and I went from a guy [with] arms and legs that was very athletic to a guy with no arms [and] no legs who was sitting in a hospital bed," Mills said, remembering that time.

Mills is one of only five quadruple amputees who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan to survive his injuries, and he's not wasting this second chance at life.

"When it all came to a head of this is my life what am I going to do, my daughter Chloe was right there by my side," Mills said. "My best friend, my confidant, we learned how to walk together."

Now, he dedicates his time to helping others through the Travis Mills Foundation, with the 11th annual Miles for Mills 5k set to kick off this weekend.

"The first one ever done was done by my wife's cousin, Ashley, and it was to help us through our time of need after just being injured," Mills said.

The event has only grown from there, all to benefit the foundation that provides support to veterans and their families.

Mills and the foundation help veterans and their families enjoy the outdoors that Maine has to offer.

"We take veterans who have been through a physical injury and teach them how to do things adaptively," Mills said.

In other words, to help them take advantage of their second chance at life, too.

