Outdoor refrigerated ice rink to open soon in Cape Elizabeth

Get your skates ready — the Cape Community Arena group is almost ready to open their outdoor refrigerated ice rink at Gulls Crest Field.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — If all goes as planned, the Cape Community Arena group should be ready to open their new outdoor refrigerated ice skating rink by January 1.

The rink is located at the Gulls Crest Field in Cape Elizabeth.

The groundwork is done and the lighting is in place, but the group is waiting on a supply chain issue with receiving a transformer which is what is holding them back from opening already.

This will be the town's first year having a fully-refrigerated rink. A refrigerated rink will allow more days on the ice, even when the temperatures rise.

During the last two years, the rink was located behind the town hall.

"We had 40 days of outdoor skating last year, which I think was 20 days more than we had the year before," Scott Liston of the Cape Community Arena Group board of directors said. "With an outdoor refrigerated rink, the second that we are able to get the ice down, we are able to skate going forward in the future from Nov. 1 to March 1. So, it gives us the ability to have consistent ice and be able to be outside even on a warmer day."

The group said they hope to have the rink open to give people a place to go be active outdoors with others during the winter months coming.