BANGOR, Maine — A new fitness center is going up in one Maine community as part of AARP's 60th anniversary.

To celebrate this milestone, it is building a fitness park in each state. The community receiving this fitness park in Maine is Bangor.

The older we get, the harder it is to stay active.

"The older I get the more I sit, though," Bangor resident, George Burgoyne said.

He's staying active by volunteering to build this park. He says this is great for the city of Bangor.

"Bangor's growing, I can remember it in the 60s when everything was torn down," he said.

But also great for the people that live here.

"The healthier people are, the less medical bills they have, the better they feel so it's a win, win," he said.

AARP representatives say Bangor was chosen because of its commitment to being a livable community for people of all ages.

"Bangor is one of the communities where we're really focused and working towards the age friendly process to be more livable," Lori Parham of AARP Maine said.

Not only is there going to be a new park on Broadway in Bangor, there is going to be fitness classes. Parham says those classes will be kind of like crossfit.

"So it's not just putting the park in place but it's ensuring that folks that want to use the park can come out, learn how to use the equipment appropriately," she said.

Keeping our bodies active while we age, helps with our minds too. And doing it in a community setting is also positive.

"It's also about social isolation. It's about getting out of your house, being part of your community, being part of your neighborhood," Morie Smile, with AARP's national office said.

AARP will hold an official ribbon cutting on Friday.