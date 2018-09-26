BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- EMERA is reporting nearly 2,000 people without power this morning. The utility company says crews are working to replace a utility pole on Maine Street in Bangor after the pole caught fire.

Bangor police say Main Street at the Bangor/Hampden town line will be closed. The closure is right at the Bangor/Hampden town line on Main Street which lies between Old County Road in Hampden and Thatcher Street in Bangor.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. They also say many intersections in Bangor along Main Street are without properly functioning traffic lights due to the power outages. Drivers are urged to use caution. Power is expected to be back on around 7:30 this morning.

