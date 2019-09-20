OSSIPEE, N.H. — At least two homes were affected by an apparent gas-related fire Friday within a mobile home community in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

Multiple fire crews could be seen in the area of Puritan Lane at Ossipee Mountain Estates just off White Mountain Highway, also known as state Routes 16 and 25, according to a witness close to the scene.

The nearby business employee told NEWS CENTER Maine he and others heard a loud boom. He said at least one employee went outside to help, and one home was already up in flames. Construction workers had been in the area, he said, but it wasn't known if their work had a connection to the fire.

According to the witness, the first home inside or outside which the fire presumably originated was gone by the time crews were able to save it. Crews were still trying to put out an adjacent home Friday afternoon.

Although yet to be confirmed by officials, the worker said from what he has heard everyone made it out, and that those who were inside the home or homes smelled the gas and were able to make it out safe.

The witness said he heard of two dogs in the second home. Their whereabouts or conditions weren't immediately available.

