DETROIT, Maine — Central Maine Power (CMP) reported more than 10,000 outages for much of the morning on Friday, with a majority being in Penobscot County.

A spokesperson for Avangrid, the parent company of CMP, told NEWS CENTER Maine the outage of a transmission section outside a substation in Detroit impacted about 10,000 customers across several towns.

Around 12:15 p.m., they said the outage had been restored. Avangrid says they believe the outage was caused by osprey nesting activity.

Although much of Maine is experiencing rain on Friday, Avangrid says the outages are not weather-related.

To keep track of outages, check the CMP live outage map.

Central Maine Power

