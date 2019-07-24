BANGOR, Maine — An Orrington man was indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury on several charges including aggravated attempted murder.

On May 12th, police responded to the corner of Harlow and Franklin Streets after reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, police say they found 32-year-old Jordan David Bishop exiting a building on Harlow Street and took him into custody. At the same address, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital.

NEWS CENTER Maine

According to court documents, a fight had broken out earlier between Bishop and two other men after they caught Bishop urinating on their vehicle. Later on, Bishop returned with a handgun and fired several shots. The 53-year-old victim sustained a grazing bullet wound to his head and a gunshot wound to the back.

The indictment charges Bishop with aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, and aggravated criminal mischief.

Bishop is expected to appear in court in August.