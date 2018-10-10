ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A teacher that doesn't stop when the day is done, and always has a smile on her face. That's Shana Goodall.

"She doesn't take herself too seriously, she has a great sense of humor," Superintendent Meredith Higgins said.

And while it seems the entire school agrees with this statement, her smile, laugh and sense of humor aren't the only things that make her special.

"The thing for Shana is her impact is felt beyond her classroom," Orono High School Principal Reg Rhulin, said.

"If you took Shana Goodall out of the Orono schools, there would be a massive chasm in lots of places," Higgins said.

Smiles and hard work go a long way, but Goodall also implements technology into the classroom, even before every student had a laptop.

And other ways to help her students learn, like using standing desks or yoga balls.

"They're all individuals, we're all individuals so if I can provide an environment where they can stand or they can squirm on a ball chair or they can access their learning environment," she said.

Goodall doesn't teach to win awards but to make an impact on a child's life.

"But it means so much to me because my grandmother was a teacher and.. for years.. and I know the impact she made on kids." She said.

And to pay it forward to the next generation.

"These great public school teachers in Maine who poured their heart and soul into their classroom for me and my brothers and look what we've done," Goodall said.

The winner of the 2019 Maine Teacher of the Year won't be announced until later this month but Goodall says, she's already won.

