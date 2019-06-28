ORONO, Maine — The town of Orono dedicated a bridge to honor Army Sergeant Brandon Silk's memory on Friday.

Staff Sgt. Silk died in June 2010. He was serving in Afghanistan when the helicopter he was traveling in made a hard landing.

A ceremony was held at the northern end of the bridge at the University Inn gazebo by the Stillwater River.

"For my whole family it’s amazing," says father Mark Silk. "To have the town, the people, and the citizens of the state of Maine come out for this leaves us speechless."

Dozens attended the ceremony that included words from multiple state lawmakers.