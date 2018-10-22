ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Orono Brewing Company's newest and largest location is officially open for business.

The Maine brewery that will be celebrating their fourth birthday on New Year's Eve, has grown from two beer-only taprooms to a come one, come all shop at 61 Margin Street in Orono.

OBC will be keeping open its taprooms at 20 Main Street in Orono and 26 State Street Bangor but have added another facility to provide a family friendly environment.

They've also added ten full-time positions and ten part-time positions, co-owner Mark Horton said.

