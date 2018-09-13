BANGOR (NEWS CENTER MAINE) - The Orono Bog Boardwalk will close October 13th during the 2018 season. That is about a month earlier than normal. By the time it re-opens next spring, the boardwalk will look very different.

Starting October 14th at 8am, volunteers will begin to replace the old hemlock boardwalk with a new structure made out of plastic composite. Boardwalk Director Jim Bird says the new boardwalk should last 30 to 40 years.

Volunteers have been renovating the boardwalk in weekly increments since 2014.

The Orono Bog Boardwalk is looking for donations and volunteers to help with the renovations. For more information: https://umaine.edu/oronobogwalk/, https://www.facebook.com/OronoBogBoardwalk/, or email Director Jim Bird at james.bird@maine.edu.

