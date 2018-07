ORNEVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A single-vehicle crash Sunday night left one died in Piscataquis county.

31-year-old Eric Bubar was pronounced at the scene after his car went off the road and rolled over.

Bubar was the only occupant of the car and Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office is still investigating why the car went off the road.

Law enforcement says Bubar was not wearing a seatbelt.

