ORLAND, Maine — A few people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after a crash in Orland.

The Hancock County Regional Communication Center confirmed the crash happened near the Big Apple convenience store on Acadia Highway.

Around 6:30 p.m., dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine the area would be closed for a while.

The accident involved two cars. A few people were taken to the hospital by Bucksport ambulance, according to dispatch. They would not confirm how many people.

Officials said they do not know the extent of the victims' injuries at this time.

The Orland Fire Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office are reportedly on scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.