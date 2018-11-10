ORIENT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she mistakenly turned into the path of an oncoming logging truck on Route 1 in Orient, state police said.

Maine State Police Cpl. Dennis Quint said 63-year-old Susan Hanscom of Orient was making a left turn onto the Route 1 southbound lane from Deering Lake Road but "failed to yield the right-of-way" and pulled out in front of a loaded logging truck headed northbound.

The truck driver, 32-year-old Robert Grass of Brookton, tried to stop his truck but was unable to avoid hitting Hanscom's car, Cpl. Quint said. Her Nissan sedan was spun 180 degrees and thrown into the ditch when the two vehicles collided. It was totaled in the crash.

Maine State Police

Hanscom was trapped in her vehicle after the crash, according to Quint, and first responders from the Danforth and Houlton fire departments had to use Jaws of Life to free her from the wreckage. She was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Grass was not injured. His logging truck sustained operable damage.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.

