PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Portland's Opportunity Crew offers panhandlers the chance to earn money to clean-up public areas. The program was developed in 2017, and workers have removed almost 500 bags of trash and close to 300 needles from public spaces to date. The crew assisted placing flags at cemeteries during Memorial Day.

The Opportunity Crew breaks down barriers in employment, securing IDs and work documentation for the homeless, according to program manager, Aaron Geyer. Geyer says 12 area businesses and the Portland Chamber of Commerce sponsored the program in July, extending its operation through October. Its success here, despite almost folding-up, is gaining national attention.

"We received a call from Colorado last week, we have a call scheduled with San Antonio," said Geyer. "We are getting calls from all over the country, and certainly along the East Coast, asking how to implement a program like this.

The Opportunity Crew has signs to text-to-donate in parks and on paths in Portland. Text donations have exceeded $8,000 since the program inception in January 2017.

© 2018 WCSH-TV