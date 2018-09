PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Today is Maine Open Lighthouse day, where people near and far can visit the over two dozen lighthouses Maine has to offer.

The event is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard and the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation and is held from 9:00am to 3:00pm. On average there are 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year.

For more information, visit the American Lighthouse Foundation website.

