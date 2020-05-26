MAINE, USA — In just two months, the online group of stitchers, Sewing Masks for Maine, has been able to create more than 22,600 face masks for healthcare workers.

"The immediate enthusiasm and overwhelming response within minutes of people wanting to jump in was just amazing," said one of six group admins Abby Gilchrist.

The group started when multiple women from across the state had the same idea to create face masks for healthcare workers facing the critical personal protective equipment shortage.

"The humility and self-sacrifice or strangers for strangers was humbling and life-changing for me," said admin Suzanne Dritschilo.

It's a feeling the other women responsible for organizing the massive mask-making effort feel too. But the overwhelming support didn't shock them.

"This is what Mainers do, right," said admin Kris Hall. "We saw a crisis situation. We knew we had the tools and expertise to step in and provide something better than a bandanna for our healthcare providers."

RELATED: A student-led group on MDI is using 3D printers to make PPE for health care workers and first responders during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Needleworkers unite to create masks for health care workers

The group has had more than 2,200 Mainers from across the state volunteer. It was not just limited to stitching however. Many also collected, distributed and cataloged masks and requests. All of this happened remotely, and many of them are strangers.

"We didn't know each other. Most of us have never met in person before. This was strictly done during the pandemic when we had to use electronic means to get in touch with one another," said admin Sarah DeCato.

Many of the volunteers also have had to balance working from home, childcare, and other life necessities while making masks.

"The time burden was huge, and wasn't something we'd be able to sustain for more than two months," said admin Kristen Peters.

Admins decided to bring an end to the organized effort of the Sewing Masks for Maine group. The group says it had more than met its original goal of providing masks to all healthcare workers requesting them in Maine. According to the organizers, requests for masks have been filled, and now they're shifting operations.

Many mask makers have decided to continue stitching, joining the Relief Crafters of America. Others will continue providing masks for people in Maine. Some drop off locations used for the Sewing Masks for Maine effort will remain open. Those masks will be distributed to county emergency management agencies to distribute locally.

You can find where drop-off locations are near you by visiting the group's website.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus.

RELATED: Keep ME Open: MK Kitchen keeps serving up positivity amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus to possibly postpone Amazon Prime Day until fall

RELATED: Dr. Fauci: Long lockdown could do 'irreparable damage,' but reopening must be cautious

RELATED: Read Maine Phase 1 COVID-19 Prevention Checklist to help business reopen with reduced coronavirus restrictions