GPS tracker on stolen money leads officers to robbery suspect, police say

When the cashier gave the suspects the money, they didn't realize it had a GPS tracker that allowed police to watch their every move.

SAN ANTONIO — Two robbery suspects are in custody after police say they robbed a convenience store --- and a GPS tracker on the stolen money led police to their location Monday night.

Officers responded to the Circle K located in the 5900 block of Gibbs Sprawl Road for a robbery. Police said a man walked into the gas station and pointed a gun demanding money from the cashier. The cashier gave the man the money, but it had a GPS tracker attached to it.