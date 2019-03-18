NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives working with the North Little Rock Police Department in Arkansas have identified one of two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man from Westbrook.

Arkansas Police are looking for Drequan Lamont Robinson, 18, of North Little Rock. Robinson is a black man, about 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He has active warrants for capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Robinson is one of two suspects accused of shooting and killing Shawn Mckeough Jr., a Westbrook native.

According to police, Mckeough was trying to stop the two suspects from robbing a Valero Big Red in North Little Rock, Arkansas when he was fatally shot on March 15.

Mckeough was an active duty Senior Airman with the United States Air Force. People who knew him say he was an "amazing person". Mckeough's family told NEWS CENTER Maine that he "died a hero."