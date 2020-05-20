PORTLAND, Maine — One person has been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation after flames broke out at a building at 91 Bell Street in Portland.

Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said the grass fire started near train tracks nearby and spread to the building. The fire is now under control.

According to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald, the building was abandoned and stands behind a series of connected light industrial buildings.

Matthew Brewer, whose family owns the complex of buildings that includes their construction and millworker business M.R. Brewer, told the Portland Press Herald the section of building where the fire was most focused used to house a massive dust collection system.

To read the entire Portland Press Herald story, click HERE.

