BUCKFIELD, Maine — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening on Route 117 in Buckfield, according to Steve McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. when a truck hauling a trailer hit a Volkswagen beetle near the highway's intersection with Cross Road, an area just beyond a cement bridge that crosses the Nezinscot River traveling west.

Officials have not yet released the names of the drivers. This investigation is ongoing.