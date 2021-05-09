One person is dead, another hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Sunday

Police are investigating in the area of Emery Mills Road in Shapleigh following the crash

SHAPLEIGH, Maine — Police are investigating the area of 64 Emery Mills Road after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

York County deputies responded to the crash around 2:30 pm.

Police said 51-year-old Olaf Nordmann of Springvale was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson and was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The passenger, 27-year-old Marisa Standly, also of Springvale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported them traveling north on Emery Mills Road in Shapleigh, when the motorcycle veered off the road, onto a soft shoulder, and into some trees.