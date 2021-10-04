One person is dead after a fire in Poland

The victim is believed to be the man who lived at the home according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — One person is dead Saturday after a fire at a home in Poland.

The Lewiston and Auburn Communications Center got a call at about 7:45 a.m. regarding a residential fire at 172 Tiger Hill Road in Poland.

Fire fighters extinguished the fire, and then first responders located who officials believe to be 65-year-old Michael Murphy, who lived at the home.

The Fire Marshal’s office was contacted, and a team of investigators responded.

Officials say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta where an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Investigators anticipate finishing their work at the home on Saturday, but the investigation is ongoing.