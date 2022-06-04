One person injured in Rockland structure collapse

The person was brought to Pen Bay Medical Center, but their condition was unknown as of noon Saturday.

PORTLAND, Maine — One man has been brought to a hospital after a building in Rockland collapsed Saturday, trapping him underneath.

An emergency call came in around 8:23 a.m. that a man working with a crew to demolish a garage on Crescent Street became trapped when the garage collapsed, but he was conscious and alert underneath a garage on Crescent Street, Rockland Fire and EMS Chief Chris Whytock said in a news release.

When emergency personnel arrived, the man was still trapped but no longer conscious.

Firefighters set up an airbag system to help them lift the weight of the roof off the worker to free him from the trapped building. They then began emergency life-saving measures before rushing him to Penobscot Bay Medical Center.

As of noon Saturday, no additional information was release about the man's condition.