TPWD officials said a game warden was out on a test flight after routine maintenance when the plane went down.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department reported that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. west of Interstate 35.

The plane was a 2009 Cessna T-206. The sole occupant got out of the plane on his own and was helped to the shore by a nearby paddleboarder.

The APD, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS all responded.

According to ATCEMS, the pilot was transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries. No injuries to bystanders were reported.

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that one of its game wardens was involved in the crash, providing the following statement:

"The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is aware that a Game Warden pilot was involved in a plane crash today in Austin on Lady Bird Lake. We are gathering more information about the status of the pilot and the airplane."

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, TPWD said the pilot was conducting a test flight after routine maintenance on the plane and he reported having problems before crashing.

A spokesperson for the department said they would work out a plane to remove the plane from the lake at a later time. Officials were able to drag the plane to shore after 7 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transporation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

