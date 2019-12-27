AUGUSTA, Maine — One person was taken out of their vehicle by emergency responders in Augusta after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Augusta firefighters said they responded to a single-vehicle accident last night on North Belfast Ave.

One person had to be extricated with the "Jaws of Life tool" and was brought to the hospital.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The Augusta Fire Department said the east side of Augusta is where most of the serious accidents occur on Route 3, Route 17 and South Belfast Ave.

The cause is under investigation.