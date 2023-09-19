Crews respond to ATV accident near Palermo

Multiple agencies helped with the ATV accident on Monday, officials say.

PALERMO, Maine — One person was hospitalized after an ATV accident near Palermo on Monday, officials say.

Liberty Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post that it was called, along with fire crews from Palermo, to an ATV accident about a mile in the woods on North Palermo Road.

Other agencies responded to the accident as well, officials said.

"Every agency worked great together to get the patient out and on the way to the hospital," the post stated. "Thank you to all departments, Waldo County Regional Communications, and Canteen 19 for supplying much-needed drinks and snacks."

In the comments of the post, a Facebook user identified her husband as the individual who was hospitalized after the accident. She wrote that he was checked out at a hospital and then sent home.

"He is sore but otherwise everything looks good," she wrote.